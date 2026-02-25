Intuitive Machines Stock Falls 15% After Announcement Of $175 Mln Strategic Investment

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) are moving down about 15 percent on Wednesday morning trading after the company announced a $175 million strategic equity investment led by global institutional investors, which is expected enhance its ability to win and execute higher margin, recurring revenue programs.

The company's stock is currently trading at $15.98, down 15.26 percent or $2.89, over the previous close of $18.90 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $6.14 and $23.32 in the past one year.

Intuitive Machines intends to invest in expanding its Near Space Network Services and establish a solar system internet independent of Earth.

