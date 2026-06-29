Intuitive Machines Stock Is Falling: What Investors Need to Understand

Key Points

Intuitive Machines lost about 60% of its market value in a month, but revenue nearly tripled year over year.

The $500 million ATM offering creates an ongoing share overhang that could pressure the stock even if the company executes well operationally.

Missing a high-profile NASA contract hurt sentiment, but Intuitive Machines remains one of NASA's key commercial lunar partners.

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Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) stock hit $46.75 in late May. It trades near $18.70 today. That is a 60% collapse in roughly four weeks, and investors deserve a clear explanation of what actually happened -- because the business didn't fall 60%.

The first factor was SpaceX. When Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) went public at a $1.75 trillion valuation, institutional money rotated directly into it. Smaller, publicly traded space names absorbed the exit pressure. Intuitive Machines was the most liquid of those names, so it absorbed the most selling.

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The second issue is dilution. On June 3, Intuitive Machines announced a $500 million at-the-market equity offering, its second significant capital raise in less than six months, following a $175 million private placement in February. That ATM structure allows continuous share issuance at prevailing market prices, managed by 10 financial institutions. The market doesn't like that kind of persistent overhang, and it repriced the stock immediately.

Third, NASA picked other companies. In late May, NASA awarded lunar rover and lander contracts for its base-building initiative to Astrolab and Lunar Outpost, not Intuitive Machines. For a company whose entire identity is lunar infrastructure, missing a contract that high-profile is going to move shares.

What investors should think about

None of this means the underlying company is broken. In first-quarter 2026, revenue nearly tripled year over year to $187 million. Full-year guidance holds at $900 million or more. The contract backlog stands at $1.1 billion. In March, NASA awarded Intuitive Machines a $180.4 million CLPS contract to deliver payloads to the lunar south pole -- its fifth delivery mission and a direct continuation of its Artemis relationship. In May, it was awarded two prime contracts to operate NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera and ShadowCam instruments. Those aren't consolation prizes. They are the foundation of a long-term lunar infrastructure position.

The ATM offering poses a real dilution risk, and it shouldn't be dismissed. Continuous share issuance is a real cost to existing shareholders, and the overhang isn't going away overnight. However, this is a company that has tripled revenue year over year, holds over a billion dollars in backlog, and is currently operating NASA instruments on the lunar surface. The stock got caught in a rotation, was hit by dilution fears, and missed a contract that made headlines. All three things happened at once, and the market reacted the way markets do -- it sold first and asked questions later.

Investors who can separate a stock event from a business event may find that this stock trading at $18 is pricing in a level of failure the underlying business hasn't come close to delivering.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuitive Machines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.