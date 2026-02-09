Is Intuitive Machines Stock a Buy After the University of Pennsylvania Purchased 2.6 Million Shares?

Key Points

Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania bought 2,571,424 shares of Intuitive Machines; estimated transaction value ~$29.78 million (based on quarterly average pricing).

Quarter-end position value rose by $47.26 million, reflecting both trading and price changes.

The trade represented a 14.62% shift in reportable 13F assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade holding: 3,246,424 shares worth $52.69 million.

The position now accounts for 25.87% of fund AUM, making it the fund's second largest reported holding.

What happened

A Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 6, 2026, shows Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania increased its stake in Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) by 2,571,424 shares. The estimated transaction value, based on the quarter’s average closing price, was $29.78 million. The fund’s quarter-end position in Intuitive Machines was valued at $52.69 million, up $47.26 million from the prior period, combining new purchases and price movement.

What else to know

The trade was a buy, raising Intuitive Machines to 25.87% of the fund’s 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:KRMN: $142.87 million (70% of AUM)

NASDAQ:LUNR: $52.69 million (26% of AUM)

NASDAQ:DNUT: $8.08 million (4% of AUM)

As of February 5, 2026, shares were priced at $14.79, down 24.6% over one year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 36.78 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-05) $14.79 Market Capitalization $2.81 billion Revenue (TTM) $218.49 million Net Income (TTM) ($193.22 million)

Company snapshot

Intuitive Machines provides lunar access services, orbital services, lunar data services, and space products and infrastructure, supporting robotic and human exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

The company offers lunar and orbital services, including lunar transportation and space products, through its specialized business units.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, and founded in 2013, the company operates in the aerospace and defense sector.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. is a Houston-based aerospace company specializing in lunar and space infrastructure solutions. The company leverages advanced engineering and mission operations to deliver reliable access and services for lunar exploration.

Its diversified business model and focus on high-growth commercial and governmental space markets position it as a leading player in the new era of space commercialization.

What this transaction means for investors

The purchase of additional Intuitive Machines shares by the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania demonstrates a bullish outlook towards the stock. After all, in the third quarter, the fund held 675,000 shares. So the additional purchase in the fourth quarter represented a substantial increase.

While, the stock’s one-year performance hasn’t been great, in 2026, shares are surging. Intuitive Machines shares are up 22% year-to-date through Feb. 9, and reached a 52-week high of $23.32 on Jan. 28. Part of this momentum is due to investor excitement towards the space sector in anticipation of SpaceX’s IPO.

In addition, Intuitive Machines scored contract wins with the likes of the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, and this contributed to its stock’s rise. But as a result, the company’s share price valuation is high.

Its stock’s price-to-sales ratio hovers around 10, a significant increase over the past year and suggesting shares are pricey. For investors interested in buying, the ideal approach is to wait for the share price to drop before deciding to make a purchase.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuitive Machines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

