Is Intuitive Machines Stock a Buy After Once Capital Initiated a New Position?

Key Points

Once Capital Management, LLC bought 240,000 shares of Intuitive Machines, estimated at $4.42 million based on the quarterly average price.

The quarter-end value of the new stake was $4.45 million, reflecting the establishment of the position.

This new stake represents 1.19% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 6, 2026, Once Capital Management, LLC initiated a new position in Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR), acquiring 240,000 shares in the first quarter.

The estimated transaction value was $4.42 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The quarter-end value of the stake was $4.45 million, which includes any price change during the period.

What else to know

The new position in Intuitive Machines accounts for 1.19% of Once Capital Management’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:NVDA: $98.01 million (26.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:ASTS: $65.51 million (17.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:RKLB: $39.69 million (10.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:AMD: $25.49 million (6.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:AAPL: $20.53 million (5.5% of AUM)

As of May 5, 2026, Intuitive Machines shares were priced at $24.80, up 174% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 145.56 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-05) $24.80 Market capitalization $4.15 billion Revenue (TTM) $207.13 million Net income (TTM) ($83.91 million)

Company Snapshot

Products and services include lunar access services, orbital services, lunar data services, and space products and infrastructure, supporting missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

The company manufactures and supplies space products and offers mission services for clients in the government and commercial sectors.

It serves government agencies and commercial space sector participants seeking lunar and orbital mission support.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. is a Houston-based aerospace company that manufactures and supplies space products and services, supporting sustained robotic and human exploration to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

What this transaction means for investors

The Q1 purchase of Intuitive Machines stock by New York-based Once Capital Management is a noteworthy event for investors. It indicates the hedge fund is bullish on the aerospace company even though shares are well above the 52-week low of $7.78 reached last November.

The move has already paid off. Intuitive Machines stock hit a 52-week high of $31.15 on April 22, driven by a confluence of factors. Investor excitement over the space industry is elevated thanks to the impending IPO of Elon Musk’s SpaceX and NASA’s successful Artemis project. Moreover, NASA awarded Intuitive Machines a $180.4 million contract in March.

The company exited 2025 with revenue of $210.1 million, down from the prior year’s $228 million. However, Intuitive Machines forecasted 2026 sales to see incredible growth, coming in between $900 million to $1 billion, which added to the stock’s rise.

Due to the increase in share price, Intuitive Machines is pricey, reaching a price-to-sales ratio of 14, which is a high point over the past year. This suggests the prudent approach is to wait for its share price to dip before deciding to buy.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AST SpaceMobile, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Intuitive Machines, Nvidia, and Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.