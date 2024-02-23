Intuitive Machines Shares Surge After Successful Moon Landing Of Odysseus Spacecraft

(RTTNews) - Shares of the space exploration company Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) are spiking in the pre-market session after the U.S. spacecraft backed up by the company and NASA made a historic landing on the moon's south pole on Thursday.

The U.S. space agency NASA, in a commercial partnership, used Houston-based Intuitive Machines' Odysseus, to take back the U.S. to the moon after a long gap 50 years.

Currently, shares are at $11.73, up 42.51 percent from the previous close of $9.32 on a volume 26,363,127.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.