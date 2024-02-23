News & Insights

Markets
LUNR

Intuitive Machines Shares Surge After Successful Moon Landing Of Odysseus Spacecraft

February 23, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of the space exploration company Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) are spiking in the pre-market session after the U.S. spacecraft backed up by the company and NASA made a historic landing on the moon's south pole on Thursday.

The U.S. space agency NASA, in a commercial partnership, used Houston-based Intuitive Machines' Odysseus, to take back the U.S. to the moon after a long gap 50 years.

Currently, shares are at $11.73, up 42.51 percent from the previous close of $9.32 on a volume 26,363,127.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LUNR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.