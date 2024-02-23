News & Insights

Companies
LUNR

Intuitive Machines rockets higher after landing spacecraft on moon

Credit: REUTERS/Intuitive Machines

February 23, 2024 — 07:42 am EST

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Shares of Intuitive Machines LUNR.O shot up 43% in premarket trading after the space exploration company became the first private firm to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon.

The Texas-based company landed at the Malapert A crater, about 300 kilometers from the South Pole on Thursday, the first U.S. touchdown on the lunar surface in more than half a century.

The lunar lander dubbed "Odysseus" was sent on its way to the moon last Thursday using a Falcon 9 rocket launched by Elon Musk's company SpaceX from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral in Florida.

The stock was trading at $11.81 before the opening bell. With the jump in its share price, the company's market capitalization is set to cross $1 billion. It went public a year ago.

With 17.9 million shares as free float, less than 20% of the company's outstanding stock is available to trade, making it susceptible to outsized moves.

"The technical acumen demonstrated today puts Intuitive Machines into a very exclusive club of space technology companies and government services contractors that can be relied upon to carry out the most demanding missions for NASA, DoD and other agencies," Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moeller said.

The brokerage more than doubled its price target for the stock to $14, citing the probability of the company winning high-revenue growth contracts.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; On X as @HoodieOnVeshti; +91-74116-87774;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LUNR
FUSB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.