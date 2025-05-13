Intuitive Machines Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Highlights Strategic Initiatives in Space Technology

Intuitive Machines reported Q1 2025 financial results, highlighting revenue growth and advancements in lunar services and technology contracts.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. announced its financial results for Q1 2025, reporting a revenue of $62.5 million, a 14% increase compared to Q4 2024, driven by growth in several key programs. The company expanded its gross margin to 11% and generated positive free cash flow of $13.3 million. CEO Steve Altemus emphasized the company’s focus on leveraging federal government changes to expand into new markets, including national security. Significant achievements during the quarter included completing a preliminary design review for lunar vehicle services, milestones in NASA contracts, and securing funding from the Texas Space Commission for future missions. The company has a revenue outlook of $250 to $300 million for 2025 and is hosting a conference call to discuss these results.

Potential Positives

Intuitive Machines achieved $62.5 million in revenue for Q1 2025, representing a 14% increase compared to Q4 2024, demonstrating growth across key programs.

Successfully completed the preliminary design review for the Lunar Terrain Vehicle Services (LTVS), indicating progress and readiness for future NASA contracts.

Received $10 million in funding from the Texas Space Commission to develop an Earth reentry vehicle, which is expected to aid future Moon and Mars missions, showcasing strategic investments in innovative technologies.

Ended Q1 2025 with $373.3 million in cash, reflecting a strong financial position after completing the warrant redemption process and reducing liabilities.

Potential Negatives

Revenue for Q1 2025 was $62.5 million, a decrease compared to $73.2 million in Q1 2024, indicating declining financial performance year-over-year.

The company's backlog decreased by $56 million from December 31, 2024, to March 31, 2025, raising concerns about future revenue generation and contract acquisition.

Net loss attributable to the Company was $11.4 million for Q1 2025, compared to a loss of $97.5 million in the same quarter last year, suggesting ongoing financial instability despite slight improvement.

FAQ

What are the Q1 2025 financial results for Intuitive Machines?

Intuitive Machines reported $62.5 million in revenue for Q1 2025, a 14% increase compared to Q4 2024.

What is Intuitive Machines' outlook for 2025?

The company forecasts full-year revenue of $250 - $300 million and positive adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2025.

What contracts has Intuitive Machines secured recently?

Intuitive Machines was awarded a NASA contract under NextSTEP 2 and has milestones for the Near Space Network Services contract.

How has Intuitive Machines advanced its lunar missions?

The company successfully landed a second lunar mission on the Moon's south pole and is on track for the IM-3 mission in 2026.

How much positive cash flow did Intuitive Machines generate?

Intuitive Machines generated $19.4 million of positive operating cash flow in Q1 2025, resulting in $13.3 million of positive free cash flow.

$LUNR Insider Trading Activity

$LUNR insiders have traded $LUNR stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAMAL SEYED GHAFFARIAN has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 2,771,802 shares for an estimated $36,672,921 .

. TIMOTHY PRICE II CRAIN (SVP and Chief Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 852,857 shares for an estimated $12,962,524 .

. STEPHEN J ALTEMUS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 138,568 shares for an estimated $1,538,728

STEVEN VONTUR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,686 shares for an estimated $326,559 .

. PETER MCGRATH (SVP and CFO) sold 37,906 shares for an estimated $292,255

ANNA CHIARA JONES (GC & Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,974 shares for an estimated $189,049.

$LUNR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $LUNR stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LUNR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LUNR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

$LUNR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LUNR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LUNR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.25.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Austin Moeller from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $12.5 on 11/15/2024

HOUSTON, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR, “Intuitive Machines,” or the “Company”), a leading space technology and infrastructure services company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus said, “We continue to emphasize execution as we see the administration rethinking how the federal government acquires emerging technologies and services, instigates private-sector innovation, and creates long-term value. We believe Intuitive Machines brings proven performance and speed to market across LTVS, NSNS, and CLPS, with a track record of stretching the federal dollar through innovation that scales.”







Highlights











Achieved





$62.5 million





of revenue in Q1, up 14% vs. Q4 driven by growth across key programs (CLPS, LTVS, NSNS); IM-2 success payments are expected to be recognized in Q2 2025 revenue













Achieved $62.5 million of revenue in Q1, up 14% vs. Q4 driven by growth across key programs (CLPS, LTVS, NSNS); IM-2 success payments are expected to be recognized in Q2 2025 revenue





Expanded gross margin to 11% or $6.7 million in Q1 vs Q4, the third consecutive quarter of positive gross margin driven by efficient program execution and shift towards higher margin service businesses













Expanded gross margin to 11% or $6.7 million in Q1 vs Q4, the third consecutive quarter of positive gross margin driven by efficient program execution and shift towards higher margin service businesses





Generated





$19.4 million





of positive operating cash in Q1 with





$6.1 million





of capex resulting in positive free cash flow of





$13.3 million





- driven primarily by timing of milestone payments in addition to gross margin expansion













Generated $19.4 million of positive operating cash in Q1 with $6.1 million of capex resulting in positive free cash flow of $13.3 million - driven primarily by timing of milestone payments in addition to gross margin expansion





Ended Q1 with





$373.3 million





in cash, following the completion of the warrant redemption process, resulting in a streamlined capital structure and a substantially reduced overhang from derivative securities













Mr. Altemus continued, “The evolving federal landscape, including shifting NASA priorities, presents a clear opportunity for Intuitive Machines. We’re leveraging our track record to expand into adjacent markets like National Security Space and other non-lunar domains. This diversification builds on our core strengths and positions us as a broader infrastructure and data services provider across the space economy.”







2025 Outlook









Full-year 2025 revenue outlook of $250 - $300 million



Full-year 2025 revenue outlook of $250 - $300 million



Positive run-rate adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2025; positive adjusted EBITDA in 2026









Conference Call Information







Intuitive Machines will host a conference call today, May 13, 2025, at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss these results. A link to the live webcast of theearnings conference callwill be made available on the investors portion of the Intuitive Machines’ website at https://investors.intuitivemachines.com.





Following the conference call, a webcast replay will be available through the same link on the investors portion of the Intuitive Machines’ website at https://investors.intuitivemachines.com.







Key Business Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this press release, the Company has included certain financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and constitute “non-GAAP financial measures” as defined by the SEC. This includes adjusted EBITDA (“Adjusted EBITDA”).





Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management team uses to assess the Company’s operating performance and is calculated as net income (loss) excluding results from non-operating sources including interest income, interest expense, gain on extinguishing of debt, share-based compensation, change in fair value instruments, gain or loss on issuance of securities, other income/expense, depreciation, impairment of property and equipment, and provision for income taxes. Intuitive Machines has included Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is helpful in highlighting trends in the Company’s operating results and because it is frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry.





Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical measure, and investors should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. Other companies, including companies in Intuitive Machines’ industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income (loss) and our other GAAP results. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included below under the heading “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measure.”





We define free cash flow as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from operations that, after purchases of property and equipment, can be used for strategic initiatives, including continuous investment in our business and strengthening our balance sheet. Free Cash Flow has limitations as a liquidity measure, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our cash flows as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Free Cash Flow is not a measure calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP; Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies due to differences among methods of calculation; and Free Cash Flow may be affected in the near to medium term by the timing of capital investments, fluctuations in our growth and the effect of such fluctuations on working capital and changes in our cash conversion cycle. A reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included below under the heading “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measure.”





The Company has also included contracted backlog, which is defined as the total estimate of the revenue the Company expects to realize in the future as a result of performing work on awarded contracts, less the amount of revenue the Company has previously recognized. Intuitive Machines monitors its backlog because we believe it is a forward-looking indicator of potential sales which can be helpful to investors in evaluating the performance of its business and identifying trends over time.







About Intuitive Machines







Intuitive Machines is a diversified space technology, infrastructure, and services company focused on fundamentally disrupting lunar access economics. In 2024, Intuitive Machines successfully soft-landed the Company’s Nova-C class lunar lander, on the Moon, returning the United States to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. In 2025, Intuitive Machines returned to the lunar south pole with a second lander. The Company’s products and services are focused through three pillars of space commercialization: Delivery Services, Data Transmission Services, and Infrastructure as a Service. For more information, please visit intuitivemachines.com.











Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “would,” “strategy,” “outlook,” the negative of these words or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding: our expectations and plans relating to our missions to the Moon, including the expected timing of launch and our progress in preparation thereof; our expectations with respect to, among other things, demand for our product portfolio, our submission of bids for contracts including LTV, NSNS and CLPS; our expectations regarding revenue for government contracts awarded to us; information under “2025 Outlook;” our operations, our financial performance and our industry; our business strategy, business plan, and plans to drive long-term sustainable shareholder value; our expectations on revenue generation. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s predictions, projections, or expectations based upon currently available information and data. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements in this presentation: our reliance upon the efforts of our Board and key personnel to be successful; our limited operating history; our failure to manage our growth effectively; competition from existing or new companies; unsatisfactory safety performance of our spaceflight systems or security incidents at our facilities; failure of the market for commercial spaceflight to achieve the growth potential we expect; any delayed launches, launch failures, failure of our satellites or lunar landers to reach their planned orbital locations, significant increases in the costs related to launches of satellites and lunar landers, and insufficient capacity available from satellite and lunar lander launch providers; our customer concentration; risks associated with commercial spaceflight, including any accident on launch or during the journey into space; risks associated with the handling, production and disposition of potentially explosive and ignitable energetic materials and other dangerous chemicals in our operations; our reliance on a limited number of suppliers for certain materials and supplied components; failure of our products to operate in the expected manner or defects in our products; counterparty risks on contracts entered into with our customers and failure of our prime contractors to maintain their relationships with their counterparties and fulfill their contractual obligations; failure to successfully defend protest from other bidders for government contracts; failure to comply with various laws and regulations relating to various aspects of our business and any changes in the funding levels of various governmental entities with which we do business; our failure to protect the confidentiality of our trade secrets and know how; our failure to comply with the terms of third-party open source software our systems utilize; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, and to address and remediate material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; the U.S. government’s budget deficit and the national debt, as well as any inability of the U.S. government to complete its budget process for any government fiscal year, and our dependence on U.S. government contracts and funding by the government for the government contracts; our failure to comply with U.S. export and import control laws and regulations and U.S. economic sanctions and trade control laws and regulations; uncertain global macro-economic and political conditions (including as a result of a failure to raise the “debt ceiling”) and rising inflation; our history of losses and failure to achieve profitability and our need for substantial additional capital to fund our operations; the fact that our financial results may fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter; our holding company status; the risk that our business and operations could be significantly affected if it becomes subject to any securities litigation or stockholder activism; our public securities’ potential liquidity and trading; and other public filings and press releases other factors detailed under the section titled Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), the section titled Part I, Item 2, Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and the section titled Part II. Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investors section of our website at www.investors.intuitivemachines.com investors.intuitivemachines.com.





These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks, and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.







Contacts







For investor inquiries:





investors@intuitivemachines.com





For media inquiries:





INTUITIVE MACHINES, INC.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(In thousands)









(Unaudited)

























March 31,









2025













December 31,





2024













ASSETS

























Current assets























Cash and cash equivalents





$





373,253













$





207,607













Restricted cash









2,042

















2,042













Trade accounts receivable, net









29,342

















44,759













Contract assets









21,515

















34,592













Prepaid and other current assets









5,160

















4,161















Total current assets











431,312

















293,161













Property and equipment, net









29,793

















23,364













Operating lease right-of-use assets









38,215

















38,765













Finance lease right-of-use assets









118

















114













Other assets









576

















—















Total assets







$





500,014













$





355,404















LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT

























Current liabilities























Accounts payable and accrued expenses









24,135













$





17,350













Accounts payable - affiliated companies









4,539

















2,750













Contract liabilities, current









57,931

















65,184













Operating lease liabilities, current









2,087

















2,021













Finance lease liabilities, current









40

















37













Other current liabilities









9,416

















11,489















Total current liabilities











98,148

















98,831













Contract liabilities, non-current









12,960

















14,334













Operating lease liabilities, non-current









35,198

















35,259













Finance lease liabilities, non-current









61

















63













Earn-out liabilities









—

















134,156













Warrant liabilities









25,776

















68,778













Other long-term liabilities









257

















62















Total liabilities











172,400

















351,483













Commitments and contingencies























MEZZANINE EQUITY























Series A preferred stock subject to possible redemption









6,139

















5,990













Redeemable noncontrolling interests









456,698

















1,005,965















SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT























Class A common stock









12

















10













Class C common stock









6

















6













Treasury Stock









(33,525





)













(12,825





)









Paid-in capital









—

















—













Accumulated deficit









(103,406





)













(996,453





)











Total shareholders’ deficit attributable to the Company











(136,913





)













(1,009,262





)









Noncontrolling interests









1,690

















1,228















Total shareholders’ deficit











(135,223





)













(1,008,034





)











Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ deficit







$





500,014













$





355,404



































INTUITIVE MACHINES, INC.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









(In thousands)









(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024







1



















Revenue







$





62,524













$





73,219















Operating expenses:























Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation)









49,577

















49,840













Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation) - affiliated companies









6,270

















9,359













Depreciation









623

















414













General and administrative expense (excluding depreciation)









16,131

















16,381















Total operating expenses











72,601

















75,994















Operating loss











(10,077





)













(2,775





)











Other income (expense), net:























Interest income (expense), net









1,393

















(20





)









Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities









(33,369





)













(22,597





)









Change in fair value of warrant liabilities









43,002

















(23,964





)









Loss on issuance of securities









—

















(68,676





)









Other income (expense), net









26

















1















Total other income (expense), net











11,052

















(115,256





)











Income (loss) before income taxes











975

















(118,031





)









Income tax expense









—

















—













Net income (loss)









975

















(118,031





)









Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest









11,909

















(21,517





)









Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest









462

















972















Net loss attributable to the Company











(11,396





)













(97,486





)









Less: Preferred dividends









(147





)













(471





)











Net loss attributable to Class A common shareholders







$





(11,543





)









$





(97,957





)











________________________









1



Reflects immaterial, non-cash corrections primarily related to historical estimated contract losses on certain lunar payload services contracts; see our March 31, 2025 Form 10-Q for further information.



























INTUITIVE MACHINES, INC.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(In thousands)









(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Cash flows from operating activities:

























Net income (loss)







$





975













$





(118,031





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





















Depreciation









623

















414













Bad debt expense (recovery)









—

















1,660













Share-based compensation expense









2,844

















3,926













Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities









33,369

















22,597













Change in fair value of warrant liabilities









(43,002





)













23,964













Loss on issuance of securities









—

















68,676













Other









194

















—













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Trade accounts receivable, net









15,418

















(20,002





)









Contract assets









13,077

















(13,357





)









Prepaid expenses









(1,576





)













305













Other assets, net









547

















429













Accounts payable and accrued expenses









5,856

















30,658













Accounts payable – affiliated companies









1,789

















3,150













Contract liabilities – current and long-term









(8,626





)













(15,036





)









Other liabilities









(2,069





)













4,205















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities











19,419

















(6,442





)











Cash flows from investing activities:























Purchase of property and equipment









(6,122





)













(1,588





)











Net cash used in investing activities











(6,122





)













(1,588





)











Cash flows from financing activities:























Warrants exercised









176,620

















50,589













Redemption of warrants









(66





)













—













Repurchase of Class A Common Stock









(20,700





)













—













Proceeds from borrowings









—

















10,000













Repayment of loans









—

















(10,000





)









Proceeds from issuance of securities









—

















10,000













Payment of withholding taxes from share-based awards









(3,505





)













—













Stock option exercises









—

















165















Net cash provided by financing activities











152,349

















60,754















Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash











165,646

















52,724













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period









209,649

















4,560













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period









375,295

















57,284













Less: restricted cash









2,042

















2,042













Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period





$





373,253













$





55,242































INTUITIVE MACHINES, INC.









Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measure









Adjusted EBITDA







The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA.















Three Months Ended March 31,













(in thousands)













2025





















2024















Net income (loss)





$





975













$





(118,031





)









Adjusted to exclude the following:





















Depreciation









623

















414













Interest (income) expense, net









(1,393





)













20













Share-based compensation expense









2,844

















3,926













Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities









33,369

















22,597













Change in fair value of warrant liabilities









(43,002





)













23,964













Loss on issuance of securities









—

















68,676













Other expense (income), net









(26





)













(1





)









Adjusted EBITDA





$





(6,610





)









$





1,565



















Free Cash Flow







We define free cash flow as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from operations that, after purchases of property and equipment, can be used for strategic initiatives, including continuous investment in our business and strengthening our balance sheet.





Free Cash Flow has limitations as a liquidity measure, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our cash flows as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:







Free Cash Flow is not a measure calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Free Cash Flow is not a measure calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies due to differences among methods of calculation.



Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies due to differences among methods of calculation.



Free Cash Flow may be affected in the near to medium term by the timing of capital investments, fluctuations in our growth and the effect of such fluctuations on working capital and changes in our cash conversion cycle.











The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, to free cash flow:















Three Months Ended March 31,













(in thousands)













2025





















2024















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





$





19,419













$





(6,442





)









Purchases of property and equipment









(6,122





)













(1,588





)









Free cash flow





$





13,297













$





(8,030





)















Backlog







The following table presents our backlog as of the periods indicated:











(in thousands)













March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024











Backlog









$





272,336













$





328,345

















Backlog decreased by $56.0 million as of March 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024, primarily due to continued performance on existing contracts of $62.5 million, slightly offset by $6.5 million in new awards primarily associated with the OMES III contract and other federal services contracts.





