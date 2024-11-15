Intuitive Machines price target raised to $15 from $10 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Intuitive Machines (LUNR) to $15 from $10 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s better than expected Q3 revenue and believes that Intuitive Machines is positioned to secure additional program wins and execute additional successful lunar missions over the next several quarters, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

