Intuitive Machines price target raised to $12.50 from $11 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Intuitive Machines (LUNR) to $12.50 from $11 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said its impressive backlog growth and long-term revenue growth expectations in the next few years from NSNS, LTV and future CLPS missions are more attractive than government contractor peers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.