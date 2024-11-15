Intuitive Machines price target raised to $12.50 from $11 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Intuitive Machines (LUNR) to $12.50 from $11 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said its impressive backlog growth and long-term revenue growth expectations in the next few years from NSNS, LTV and future CLPS missions are more attractive than government contractor peers.
