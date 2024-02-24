Intuitive Machines (LUNR) Price Target Increased by 57.30% to 8.93

The average one-year price target for Intuitive Machines (NasdaqGM:LUNR) has been revised to 8.92 / share. This is an increase of 57.30% from the prior estimate of 5.67 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.93% from the latest reported closing price of 9.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuitive Machines. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUNR is 0.21%, a decrease of 23.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.74% to 3,455K shares. The put/call ratio of LUNR is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CPMG holds 1,241K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trustees Of The University Of Pennsylvania holds 675K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 277K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company.

LMR Partners LLP holds 174K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 161K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares, representing a decrease of 19.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNR by 61.22% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.