Intuitive Machines (LUNR) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 23.20

The average one-year price target for Intuitive Machines (NasdaqGM:LUNR) has been revised to $23.20 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of $19.89 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $27.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.67% from the latest reported closing price of $19.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuitive Machines. This is an decrease of 85 owner(s) or 23.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUNR is 0.47%, an increase of 112.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 82,328K shares. The put/call ratio of LUNR is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 3,594K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 97.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNR by 4,931.15% over the last quarter.

Trustees Of The University Of Pennsylvania holds 3,246K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares , representing an increase of 79.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNR by 34.48% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,095K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,538K shares , representing an increase of 18.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNR by 65.05% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 2,814K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,657K shares , representing an increase of 5.59%.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,783K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares , representing an increase of 89.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNR by 879.94% over the last quarter.

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