Intuitive Machines, John Hopkins University APL enter Cooperation Agreement

Intuitive Machines (LUNR) has announced it has entered into a Cooperation Agreement with the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, APL, to advance safe, secure, and reliable lunar communications and navigation infrastructure in cislunar space. Under the agreement, Johns Hopkins University APL intends to collaborate with Intuitive Machines to determine if there are potential hardware applications that could benefit of the United States. Intuitive Machines may adapt these advancements for commercial use, furthering its leadership in the cislunar economy. “This partnership is the leap toward establishing safe, secure, and reliable communications and navigation around the Moon, an area where we believe technology advancement is needed,” said Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus. “APL has a strong history of advancing solutions to critical challenges in defense, national security and space exploration. We’re excited to combine APL’s innovation with Intuitive Machines’ proven cislunar expertise.”

