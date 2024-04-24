Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) ending at $5.45, denoting a -0.91% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

The company's stock has dropped by 22.86% in the past month, falling short of the Aerospace sector's loss of 5.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.01%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intuitive Machines, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.14, up 41.67% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $45 million, reflecting a 146.71% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.48 per share and a revenue of $200 million, signifying shifts of +35.14% and +151.51%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Machines, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Intuitive Machines, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.