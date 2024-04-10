Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest market close, Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) reached $5, with a -1.57% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.84%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 12.57% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Aerospace sector with its loss of 4.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.78%.

The upcoming earnings release of Intuitive Machines, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Intuitive Machines, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 41.67%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $45 million, reflecting a 146.71% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.48 per share and revenue of $200 million, which would represent changes of +35.14% and +151.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Machines, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 29.73% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Intuitive Machines, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 98, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

