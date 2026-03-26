Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) Surges 14.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) shares ended the last trading session 14.7% higher at $20.55. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 5.2% loss over the past four weeks.

In March 2026, NASA awarded a $180.4 million contract to Intuitive Machines, Inc. under its Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative. The mission includes delivering several science and technology payloads to the Moon’s south pole region, including a lunar rover from the Australian Space Agency and technologies from Honeybee Robotics, using the company’s Nova-D lunar lander.



For Intuitive Machines, this contract reflects its increasing role in NASA’s lunar programs and strengthens its position in space infrastructure and services. The use of a larger cargo lander and autonomous surface operations shows its expanding technical capabilities. The award improves revenue visibility and supports long term growth.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.07 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +65%. Revenues are expected to be $201.9 million, up 222.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Intuitive Machines, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 30.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on LUNR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Intuitive Machines, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry. One other stock in the same industry, Howmet (HWM), finished the last trading session 0.9% higher at $241.62. HWM has returned -8.2% over the past month.

For Howmet, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.08. This represents a change of +25.6% from what the company reported a year ago. Howmet currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.