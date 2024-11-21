Is Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 46 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Intuitive Machines, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LUNR's full-year earnings has moved 48.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that LUNR has returned about 372.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of 2.1%. This means that Intuitive Machines, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 50.6%.

The consensus estimate for MTU Aero Engines AG's current year EPS has increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Intuitive Machines, Inc. is a member of the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #138 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7% so far this year, meaning that LUNR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. MTU Aero Engines AG is also part of the same industry.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. and MTU Aero Engines AG could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

