Bullish option flow detected in Intuitive Machines (LUNR) Inc with 35,459 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 20 points to 133.83%. 12/13 weekly 13 calls and 12/6 weekly 12.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 11,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.16. Earnings are expected on March 20th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LUNR:
- Intuitive Machines price target lowered to $17.50 from $19 at Canaccord
- Intuitive Machines Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Intuitive Machines 9.52M share Spot Secondary priced at $10.50
- Closing Bell Movers: Salesforce gains 3%, Okta up 14% after earnings
- Intuitive Machines Launches $75 Million Funding Initiative
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.