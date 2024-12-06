Intuitive Machines Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Intuitive Machines (LUNR) Inc with 35,459 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 20 points to 133.83%. 12/13 weekly 13 calls and 12/6 weekly 12.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 11,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.16. Earnings are expected on March 20th.

