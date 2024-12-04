Intuitive Machines Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Intuitive Machines (LUNR) Inc with 38,005 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 9 points to 119.19%. Jan-25 15 calls and Jan-25 12.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.35. Earnings are expected on March 20th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LUNR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.