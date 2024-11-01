Intuitive Machines Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Intuitive Machines (LUNR) Inc with 8,634 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 112.53%. Mar-25 10 calls and 11/1 weekly 8 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.10. Earnings are expected on November 13th.

