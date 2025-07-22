Intuitive Machines, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

Intuitive Machines will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Intuitive Machines, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 7, 2025, before the market opens. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results, with participation details provided for callers. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website. Intuitive Machines is a space technology company focused on lunar access and has achieved significant milestones, including successfully landing its Nova-C lunar lander on the Moon in 2024 and returning there again in 2025. Their services revolve around space commercialization through three main pillars.

Potential Positives

The upcoming release of financial results on August 7, 2025, indicates the company's commitment to transparency and shareholder communication.

The successful soft-landing of the Nova-C class lunar lander marked a significant milestone, re-establishing U.S. presence on the lunar surface after over 50 years.

Intuitive Machines' focus on disrupting lunar access economics positions the company strategically within the growing space commercialization sector.

The establishment of three pillars—Delivery Services, Data Transmission Services, and Infrastructure as a Service—demonstrates a diversified approach to revenue generation and market expansion.

Potential Negatives

The announcement does not include any financial performance highlights or projections for the upcoming quarter, which could lead to uncertainty among investors regarding the company's financial health.

FAQ

When will Intuitive Machines release its Q2 2025 financial results?

Intuitive Machines will release its financial results for Q2 2025 on August 7, 2025, before the market opens.

How can I join the Intuitive Machines conference call?

To join the conference call, dial (800) 715-9871 for USA & Canada or (646) 307-1963 for International calls and use Conference ID 2175878.

What time is the conference call scheduled for?

The conference call will take place at 8:30 am ET on August 7, 2025.

Where can I find the earnings release?

The earnings release will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Intuitive Machines website on August 7, 2025.

What are the main focuses of Intuitive Machines?

Intuitive Machines focuses on lunar access economics with Delivery Services, Data Transmission Services, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LUNR Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $LUNR Data Alerts

$LUNR insiders have traded $LUNR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAMAL SEYED GHAFFARIAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 362,286 shares for an estimated $4,370,847 .

. PETER MCGRATH (SVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 110,074 shares for an estimated $1,158,271 .

. ANNA CHIARA JONES (GC & Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 38,492 shares for an estimated $334,229 .

. STEVEN VONTUR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,794 shares for an estimated $297,233.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LUNR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of $LUNR stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LUNR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LUNR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/25/2025

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LUNR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LUNR forecast page.

$LUNR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LUNR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $LUNR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ronald Epstein from B of A Securities set a target price of $10.5 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $13.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Austin Moeller from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $21.5 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Andres Sheppard from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $16.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Josh Sullivan from Benchmark set a target price of $16.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Suji Desilva from Roth MKM set a target price of $12.0 on 03/11/2025

Full Release



HOUSTON, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR) (“Intuitive Machines”) (“Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on Thursday, August 7, 2025, before the market opens. Following the news release, the Company will host a conference call the same day at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.





To participate in the call, please dial (800) 715-9871 (USA & Canada) or (646) 307-1963 (International) and reference Conference ID 2175878.





A webcast replay will be available on the investors portion of the Intuitive Machines website at



https://investors.intuitivemachines.com/



.





Please visit the Investor Relations website at



https://investors.intuitivemachines.com/



on Thursday, August 7, 2025, to view the earnings release before the conference call.







About Intuitive Machines







Intuitive Machines is a diversified space technology, infrastructure, and services company focused on fundamentally disrupting lunar access economics. In 2024, Intuitive Machines successfully soft-landed the Company’s Nova-C class lunar lander, on the Moon, returning the United States to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. In 2025, Intuitive Machines returned to the lunar south pole with a second lander. The Company’s products and services are focused through three pillars of space commercialization: Delivery Services, Data Transmission Services, and Infrastructure as a Service. For more information, please visit



intuitivemachines.com



.







Contacts







For investor inquiries:







investors@intuitivemachines.com







For media inquiries:







press@intuitivemachines.com







This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.