Intuitive Machines, Inc. to Announce Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results on March 24, 2025

Intuitive Machines will announce its 2024 financial results on March 24, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on March 24, 2025, before the market opens. The company will hold a conference call at 8:30 am ET on the same day to discuss the results, with registration required for participants. A replay will be available on their investor relations website. Intuitive Machines focuses on space exploration and services, recently achieving a milestone by landing their Nova-C lunar lander, Odysseus, on the Moon, marking the U.S. return to the lunar surface since 1972. The company operates through four business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure. For further details, visit their website.

None

None

None

None

None

$LUNR Insider Trading Activity

$LUNR insiders have traded $LUNR stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAMAL SEYED GHAFFARIAN has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 4,535,676 shares for an estimated $51,027,047 .

. TIMOTHY PRICE II CRAIN (SVP and Chief Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,152,857 shares for an estimated $15,432,874 .

. MICHAEL BLITZER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 912,673 shares for an estimated $7,660,648 .

. STEPHEN J ALTEMUS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 750,000 shares for an estimated $6,938,539 .

. STEVEN VONTUR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,686 shares for an estimated $326,559.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LUNR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $LUNR stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LUNR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LUNR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 09/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LUNR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LUNR forecast page.

$LUNR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LUNR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LUNR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Austin Moeller from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $12.5 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Mike Crawford from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $12.0 on 09/19/2024

Full Release



HOUSTON, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR) (“Intuitive Machines”) (“Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2024 on Monday, March 24, 2025, before the market opens. Following the news release, the Company will host a conference call the same day at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.





To participate in the call, please register



here



. Once registered, participants can dial in from their phone using a dial-in and PIN number that will be provided to them.





A webcast replay will be available on the investors portion of the Intuitive Machines website at



https://investors.intuitivemachines.com/



.





Please visit the Investor Relations website at



https://investors.intuitivemachines.com/



on Monday, March 24, 2025, to view the earnings release before the conference call.







About Intuitive Machines







Intuitive Machines is a diversified space exploration, infrastructure, and services company focused on fundamentally disrupting lunar access economics. In 2024, Intuitive Machines successfully landed the Company’s Nova-C class lunar lander, Odysseus, on the Moon, returning the United States to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. The Company’s products and services are offered through its four in-space business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure. For more information, please visit



intuitivemachines.com



.







Contacts







For investor inquiries:







investors@intuitivemachines.com







For media inquiries:







press@intuitivemachines.com







