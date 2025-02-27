Intuitive Machines' IM-2 Mission Successfully Launches Lunar Lander Athena, Making History with Three Lander Missions to the Moon

Intuitive Machines' lunar lander Athena successfully launched and established communication for its IM-2 mission, aiming for a March 6 landing.

Quiver AI Summary

Intuitive Machines, Inc. has successfully launched its IM-2 mission lunar lander, named Athena, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, marking a historic moment with three lunar landers en route to the Moon simultaneously. After liftoff on February 26, 2025, Athena established communication with the mission operations center in Houston and is in excellent condition as it prepares for trajectory refinement ahead of lunar orbit insertion, scheduled for March 3, and a potential landing on March 6. CEO Steve Altemus highlighted the significance of this mission in advancing lunar services and supporting NASA's Artemis exploration initiative. The IM-2 mission is a continuation of the company's efforts to disrupt lunar access economics and follows their successful landing of a lunar lander in 2024.

Potential Positives

Intuitive Machines successfully launched its IM-2 mission with the Nova-C class lunar lander, Athena, aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9, marking a significant achievement in the company's aerospace endeavors.

The successful commissioning of Athena in space, including stable attitude and communication establishment, demonstrates the technical proficiency and reliability of Intuitive Machines' lunar technology.

The mission underscores Intuitive Machines' role in NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, contributing to the Artemis lunar exploration efforts and enhancing the company's position in the growing space industry.

Athena's landing opportunity on March 6, alongside two other lunar landers, signals an unprecedented moment in space exploration, suggesting a strong competitive presence for Intuitive Machines in the commercial lunar market.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements, emphasizing uncertainty around the mission's timing and success, which may impact investor confidence.

There is an explicit acknowledgment of risks associated with commercial spaceflight and potential failures, which could be perceived negatively by stakeholders concerned about mission reliability.

Despite previous success with the IM-1 mission, the heavy reliance on future performance may raise concerns about the company's operational stability and long-term viability.

FAQ

What is the IM-2 mission by Intuitive Machines?

The IM-2 mission involves the Nova-C class lunar lander, Athena, designed for lunar exploration as part of NASA's CLPS initiative.

When did the IM-2 mission Athena launch?

The IM-2 mission Athena launched on February 26, 2025, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

What is the goal of the Athena lunar lander?

The goal of Athena is to successfully land on the Moon on March 6, 2025, supporting future human missions and lunar services.

How does Athena communicate with the mission operations center?

Athena established radio communications contact with the Intuitive Machines mission operations center in Houston shortly after liftoff.

What was significant about Athena's launch?

Athena's launch marks the first time three lunar landers are simultaneously en route to the Moon, highlighting advancements in lunar exploration.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LUNR Insider Trading Activity

$LUNR insiders have traded $LUNR stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAMAL SEYED GHAFFARIAN has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 5,143,332 shares for an estimated $54,718,318 .

. TIMOTHY PRICE II CRAIN (SVP and Chief Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,350,912 shares for an estimated $16,631,323 .

. STEPHEN J ALTEMUS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,496,958 shares for an estimated $11,433,873 .

. MICHAEL BLITZER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 912,673 shares for an estimated $7,660,648 .

. STEVEN VONTUR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,960 shares for an estimated $383,888.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LUNR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $LUNR stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR, LUNRW) (“Intuitive Machines”) (“Company”), a leading space exploration, infrastructure, and services company, has announced its IM-2 mission Nova-C class lunar lander, Athena, launched on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and successfully commissioned in space, marking the first time humanity has had three lunar landers en route to the Moon at the same time.





Athena established a stable attitude, solar charging, and radio communications contact with the Company’s mission operations center in Houston after liftoff on February 26. The lander is in excellent health and preparing for a series of planned main engine firings to refine her trajectory ahead of lunar orbit insertion, which is planned for March 3. Intuitive Machines expects a lunar landing opportunity on March 6.





“Athena joining a historic wave of lunar landers on their way to the Moon is an extraordinary moment,” said Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus. “While the most vital part of this mission lies ahead, we believe this is a signal that lunar services are rapidly advancing alongside civil and commercial intent to establish a foothold on the Moon to reach further into the Solar System.”













The IM-2 mission lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 7:16 p.m. ET, February 26, 2025. Athena reached her intended orbit approximately 44 minutes later and established first communication at approximately 8:17 p.m. ET.





The Intuitive Machines IM-2 mission is the Company’s second lunar mission as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (“CLPS”) initiative, a key part of NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration efforts. The science and technology payloads sent to the Moon’s surface as part of CLPS intend to lay the foundation for human missions and a sustainable human presence on the lunar surface.





Intuitive Machines will provide IM-2 mission updates on the Company’s



website



and



X account



.















About Intuitive Machines







Intuitive Machines is a diversified space exploration, infrastructure, and services company focused on fundamentally disrupting lunar access economics. In 2024, Intuitive Machines successfully landed the Company’s Nova-C class lunar lander, Odysseus, on the Moon, returning the United States to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. The Company’s products and services are offered through its four in-space business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure. For more information, please visit intuitivemachines.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward looking. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “would,” “strategy,” “outlook,” the negative of these words or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding: our expectations, results and plans relating to our second mission to the Moon, including the expected timing and success of launch and landing for our second lunar mission and our progress and preparation thereof. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s predictions, projections, or expectations based upon currently available information and data. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements in this press release: any delayed launches, launch failures, failure of our satellites or lunar landers to reach their planned orbital locations, risks associated with commercial spaceflight, including any accident on launch or during the journey into space; risks associated with the handling, production and disposition of potentially explosive and ignitable energetic materials and other dangerous chemicals in our operations; failure of our products to operate in the expected manner or defects in our sub-systems; failure to comply with various laws and regulations relating to various aspects of our business; and other public filings and press releases other factors detailed under the section titled Part I, Item 2, Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and the section titled Part II. Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



.





These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks, and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.







Contacts







For investor inquiries:







investors@intuitivemachines.com







For media inquiries:







press@intuitivemachines.com







Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a55e104-4783-443b-aa44-c5dcd195ed6b









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/775c5b41-1899-41f4-9272-69c790852b24







This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.