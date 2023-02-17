Intuitive Machines Falls 22%

(RTTNews) - Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) shares are sliding more than 24 percent on Friday morning trade. The shares of the moon-landing company have been surging after debuting on the Nasdaq on February 14 and have touched a year-to-date high on Thursday.

Currently, shares are at $34.70, down 22.49 percent from the previous close of $44.77 on a volume of 625,172.

