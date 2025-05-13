INTUITIVE MACHINES Earnings Results: $LUNR Reports Quarterly Earnings

INTUITIVE MACHINES ($LUNR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.20 per share, missing estimates of -$0.09 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $62,520,000, missing estimates of $65,764,500 by $-3,244,500.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LUNR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
INTUITIVE MACHINES Insider Trading Activity
INTUITIVE MACHINES insiders have traded $LUNR stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KAMAL SEYED GHAFFARIAN has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 2,771,802 shares for an estimated $36,672,921.
- TIMOTHY PRICE II CRAIN (SVP and Chief Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 852,857 shares for an estimated $12,962,524.
- STEPHEN J ALTEMUS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 138,568 shares for an estimated $1,538,728
- STEVEN VONTUR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,686 shares for an estimated $326,559.
- PETER MCGRATH (SVP and CFO) sold 37,906 shares for an estimated $292,255
- ANNA CHIARA JONES (GC & Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,974 shares for an estimated $189,049.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
INTUITIVE MACHINES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of INTUITIVE MACHINES stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP added 4,484,286 shares (+778.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,434,633
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 2,092,816 shares (-76.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,005,538
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 1,831,247 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,255,445
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,255,870 shares (-92.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,806,599
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,133,581 shares (+3991.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,585,830
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 883,244 shares (+27.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,580,167
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 749,735 shares (+724.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,615,187
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
INTUITIVE MACHINES Government Contracts
We have seen $112,120,046 of award payments to $LUNR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- COMMERCIAL LUNAR PAYLOAD SERVICES (CLPS): $76,341,400
- COMMERCIAL LUNAR PAYLOAD SERVICES (CLPS) TASK ORDER (TO) POLAR RESOURCE ICE-MINING EXPERIMENT-1 (PRIME-1) L...: $12,497,606
- CLPS TASK ORDER CP-11 CLPS PAYLOADS AND RESEARCH INVESTIGATIONS ON THE SURFACE OF THE MOON: $9,020,100
- NEAR SPACE NETWORK (NSN) SERVICES (SUBCATEGORY 2.2 GEO TO CIS-LUNAR RELAY): $9,000,000
- THIS IS A FFP CONTRACT FOR NEXTSTEP2 APPENDIX R: LUNAR LOGISTICS AND MOBILITY STUDIES.: $2,678,709
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
INTUITIVE MACHINES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LUNR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for INTUITIVE MACHINES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LUNR forecast page.
INTUITIVE MACHINES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LUNR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LUNR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.25.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 03/07/2025
- Austin Moeller from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $12.5 on 11/15/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.