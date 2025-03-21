INTUITIVE MACHINES Earnings Preview: Recent $LUNR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

INTUITIVE MACHINES ($LUNR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $56,888,317 and earnings of -$0.09 per share.

INTUITIVE MACHINES Insider Trading Activity

INTUITIVE MACHINES insiders have traded $LUNR stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAMAL SEYED GHAFFARIAN has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 4,535,676 shares for an estimated $51,027,047 .

. TIMOTHY PRICE II CRAIN (SVP and Chief Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 852,857 shares for an estimated $12,962,524 .

. MICHAEL BLITZER sold 250,000 shares for an estimated $2,232,300

STEPHEN J ALTEMUS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $2,214,664 .

. STEVEN VONTUR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,686 shares for an estimated $326,559.

INTUITIVE MACHINES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of INTUITIVE MACHINES stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

INTUITIVE MACHINES Government Contracts

We have seen $109,301,337 of award payments to $LUNR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

INTUITIVE MACHINES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LUNR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

INTUITIVE MACHINES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LUNR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LUNR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.25.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Austin Moeller from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $12.5 on 11/15/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.