Intuitive Machines delays next moon mission to February 2025 from January

Intuitive Machines (LUNR) discussed the moon mission planned timing on its Q3 earnings call.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on LUNR:
- Intuitive Machines reports Q3 revenue $58.478M, consensus $50.89M
- Unusually active option classes on open November 13th
- Unusually active option classes on open November 12th
- LUNR Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Unusually active option classes on open November 8th
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.