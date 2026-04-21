Intuitive Machines' CFO Dumped 24,000 Shares. What Does This Mean for Investors?

Key Points

CFO Peter McGrath sold 24,554 directly-held shares of Intuitive Machines for a transaction value of approximately $580,000 on April 15, 2026.

This sale represented 5.8% of McGrath’s direct holdings, reducing his direct position to 401,246 shares.

The transaction involved direct ownership only, with no indirect entities or derivative securities affected.

McGrath retains 401,246 shares following this transaction; the trade follows a pattern of routine, capacity-driven sales over the past year.

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On April 15, 2026, Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Peter McGrath executed an open-market sale of 24,554 shares, as reported in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 24,554 Transaction value $579,670.83 Post-transaction shares (direct) 401,246 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $9.47 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($23.61).

Key questions

What proportion of McGrath’s direct stake was sold in this transaction?

This sale accounted for 5.77% of his directly held Common Stock, reflecting a moderate reduction relative to his remaining capacity.

This sale accounted for 5.77% of his directly held Common Stock, reflecting a moderate reduction relative to his remaining capacity. Does the transaction impact any indirect holdings or derivative positions?

No indirect or derivative holdings were involved; the entire transaction was executed from McGrath’s direct account, with indirect and derivative balances unaffected.

No indirect or derivative holdings were involved; the entire transaction was executed from McGrath’s direct account, with indirect and derivative balances unaffected. How does this trade compare to McGrath’s historical selling activity?

Since May of last year, McGrath made three open-market sales averaging ~40,754 shares; the current trade is at the lower end of this range, consistent with a shrinking available share base.

Since May of last year, McGrath made three open-market sales averaging ~40,754 shares; the current trade is at the lower end of this range, consistent with a shrinking available share base. What is McGrath’s remaining economic exposure following this sale?

Post-sale, McGrath continues to own 401,246 shares of Class A Common Stock (valued at ~$9.5 million as of April 15, 2026), maintaining a meaningful ongoing position in Intuitive Machines.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $4.39 billion Revenue (TTM) $210.06 million Net income (TTM) ($106.85 million 1-year price change 206.50%

* 1-year price change calculated as of April 15, 2026.

Company snapshot

Intuitive Machines delivers space products and services, including lunar access, orbital services, lunar data, and space infrastructure, with revenue primarily from government and commercial space contracts.

The company operates a solutions-based business model, generating income through mission contracts, payload delivery, and ongoing service agreements for lunar and orbital missions.

Primary customers include government agencies (such as NASA), commercial space enterprises, and research organizations seeking lunar and deep space access or data services.

Intuitive Machines manufactures and supplies space products and services, specializing in lunar and orbital access solutions. The company leverages advanced engineering and mission expertise to serve both government and commercial clients, supporting the expansion of space exploration and infrastructure.

Its business units include Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure, focusing on lunar and orbital mission contracts.

What this transaction means for investors

The April 15 sale of Intuitive Machines stock by CFO Peter McGrath is not a cause for concern. He executed the transaction to cover tax obligations related to the vesting of restricted stock units.

The sale came at a time when Intuitive Machines stock was surging. Shares hit a 52-week high of $29.88 on April 20, just days after McGrath’s disposition. The stock is riding high because of a combination of factors, including an impressive business outlook and investor excitement over the impending SpaceX IPO, which is acting as a sector-wide catalyst validating the space-based economy.

While Intuitive Machines revenue dropped in 2025 to $210.1 million compared to $228 million in 2024, the company forecasted 2026 sales would jump to a range between $900 million to $1 billion. The massive increase helped to drive shares skyward.

As a result, Intuitive Machines’ share price valuation is at a multi-year high, as evidenced by its price-to-sales ratio of 15. This suggests now is a good time to sell shares, but investors interested in buying should wait for the price to dip.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuitive Machines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.