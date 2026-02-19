Intuitive Machine's CEO Sold Shares Worth $1.4 Million. Is the Stock a Buy or Sell?

Key Points

CEO Stephen Altemus sold 86,803 shares on Feb. 13, 2026, representing a transaction value of approximately $1.39 million at around $16.01 per share.

This sale accounted for 6.87% of Mr. Altemus's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 1,176,246 shares.

The transaction involved only direct shares; no indirect or derivative securities were disclosed in this filing.

Mr. Altemus retains 1,176,246 Class A Common Stock shares (direct), reflecting a meaningful ongoing stake in Intuitive Machines.

Stephen J. Altemus, Chief Executive Officer of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR), reported the sale of 86,803 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of ~$1.39 million on Feb. 13, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 86,803 Transaction value $1.4 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,176,246 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $19.0 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($16.01); post-transaction value based on Feb. 13, 2026 market close ($16.13).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Mr. Altemus's past selling activity at Intuitive Machines?

This most recent direct open-market sale by Mr. Altemus in the current reporting window had a transaction size below the median of 487,331 shares for sell trades from Feb. 2025 to Feb. 2026, reflecting a smaller proportion of holdings affected at this stage.

What is the impact of this transaction on Mr. Altemus's ownership position?

The sale reduced Mr. Altemus's direct holdings by 6.87%, leaving him with 1,176,246 directly held shares and maintaining a 1.0964% ownership stake in the company as of Feb. 13, 2026.

Were any indirect or derivative holdings involved, and does Mr. Altemus retain a material stake?

No indirect or derivative securities were reported in this filing; Mr. Altemus continues to hold all remaining shares directly, with no change in indirect ownership and no outstanding options disclosed.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/13/26) $16.01 Market capitalization $2.52 billion Revenue (TTM) $218.49 million 1-year price change -18.01%

*1-year performance calculated using Feb. 13, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Intuitive Machines offers lunar access services, orbital services, lunar data services, and space products and infrastructure, supporting robotic and human exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

It generates revenue primarily through contracts for space products and mission services, leveraging proprietary technology and expertise in lunar and orbital operations.

The company serves government agencies, commercial space companies, and research organizations seeking advanced lunar and orbital solutions.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. is a Houston-based aerospace company focused on enabling lunar and deep space missions through a diversified portfolio of products and services. The company leverages advanced engineering and mission management capabilities to deliver end-to-end solutions for robotic and human exploration. Its integrated approach positions it as a key partner for both governmental and commercial space initiatives.

What this transaction means for investors

The sale of nearly 87,000 shares by CEO Stephen Altemus is not a cause for concern. He sold the stock to cover tax obligations related to the vesting of restricted stock units.

Although Intuitive Machines shares are down over the past year, it’s undergoing an upswing in 2026. The stock hit a 52-week high of $23.32 in January. This surge is thanks in part to investor excitement around the space sector in anticipation of SpaceX’s IPO.

In addition, Intuitive Machines gained new customer contracts, including an $8.2 million contract extension from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory’s Space Vehicles Directorate.

Despite this, the company isn’t profitable with a net loss of $10 million in the third quarter of 2025. Moreover, its Q3 revenue dropped to $52.4 million from the prior year’s $58.5 million.

Because of the share price increase this year, the stock’s price-to-sales ratio of about nine is high, making now a good time to sell, but not to buy.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuitive Machines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.