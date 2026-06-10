Is Intuitive Machines Building a More Diversified Revenue Model?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR has traditionally been viewed as a lunar exploration company. While lunar missions remain an important part of its long-term strategy, the company is increasingly evolving into a diversified space technology platform serving commercial, civil and national security customers. During the first quarter, 35% of revenues came from commercial customers, 38% from civil space programs, and 27% from national security initiatives.



The commercial segment continues to benefit from growing demand for satellite manufacturing and space-based services. Through the recently acquired Lanteris Space Systems business, Intuitive Machines now participates in the production of commercial communications satellites and other spacecraft platforms. Projects such as SXM-11 and EchoStar XXV demonstrate the company's expanding presence in commercial satellite markets.



At the same time, the civil space business continues to be supported by NASA programs, including Commercial Lunar Payload Services missions and future Moon Base initiatives. The company continues to advance multiple lunar missions while pursuing larger opportunities tied to long-term lunar infrastructure development.



National security has also become an increasingly important growth driver. Intuitive Machines is participating in multiple Space Development Agency programs and was selected by the U.S. Space Force for the anticipated Andromeda Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract opportunity.



By serving multiple end markets and customers, Intuitive Machines may reduce its dependence on individual contract awards, mission schedules, or government funding cycles. The combination of commercial satellite production, lunar services, communications infrastructure, and national security programs creates several potential growth avenues that can support the business through different market environments.

Companies Leveraging Government & Commercial Space Demand

Several aerospace and defense companies are also expanding across multiple end markets to create more balanced revenue streams:



Kratos Defense & Security Solutions KTOS continues to diversify across defense systems, unmanned platforms, satellite communications, and space-related technologies, reducing reliance on any single government program.



Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB has evolved beyond launch services into spacecraft manufacturing, satellite components, and space systems, creating multiple revenue sources across commercial and government customers.

LUNR Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share implies a decrease of 2.38% year over year.



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LUNR Stock Trades at a Premium

In terms of valuation, LUNR’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 6.54X, a premium to the industry’s average of 2.5X.



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LUNR Stock’s Price Performance

In the past three months, the company’s shares have risen 51.9% against the industry’s 13.5% decline.



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LUNR’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.