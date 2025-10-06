Intuitive Machines Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LUNR

In trading on Monday, shares of Intuitive Machines Inc (Symbol: LUNR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.02, changing hands as high as $12.32 per share. Intuitive Machines Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LUNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LUNR's low point in its 52 week range is $6.135 per share, with $24.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.22.

