Intuitive Machines Adds 7% On Successful Test Run Of Nova-C Lunar Lander

(RTTNews) - Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR), a space products and services provider, are rising more than 7% Friday morning after the company said it successfully completed a spacecraft test run of its Nova-C lunar lander.

The complete spacecraft test run verified Nova-C's flight software, flight avionics, liquid oxygen and liquid Methane loading, high-pressure helium system performance, propulsion system complete functionality, and culminating in a hot fire of the Nova-C main engine, the company said.

"This test run represents a crucial step forward in validating the performance of the entire Nova-C lunar lander system on its way to the Moon. The technical excellence the Intuitive Machines team showed during this comprehensive test has propelled the Company closer to delivering Nova-C to Florida for launch," commented Steve Altemus, Intuitive Machines Co-founder, President, and CEO.

LUNR, currently at $9.20, has traded in the range of $6.60 - $136.00 in the last 52 weeks.

