News & Insights

Markets
LUNR

Intuitive Machines Adds 7% On Successful Test Run Of Nova-C Lunar Lander

July 14, 2023 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR), a space products and services provider, are rising more than 7% Friday morning after the company said it successfully completed a spacecraft test run of its Nova-C lunar lander.

The complete spacecraft test run verified Nova-C's flight software, flight avionics, liquid oxygen and liquid Methane loading, high-pressure helium system performance, propulsion system complete functionality, and culminating in a hot fire of the Nova-C main engine, the company said.

"This test run represents a crucial step forward in validating the performance of the entire Nova-C lunar lander system on its way to the Moon. The technical excellence the Intuitive Machines team showed during this comprehensive test has propelled the Company closer to delivering Nova-C to Florida for launch," commented Steve Altemus, Intuitive Machines Co-founder, President, and CEO.

LUNR, currently at $9.20, has traded in the range of $6.60 - $136.00 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LUNR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.