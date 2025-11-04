Intuitive Machines To Acquire Lanteris Space Systems In $800 Million Cash And Stock Deal

(RTTNews) - Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR), a space technology and infrastructure services company, on Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire spacecraft manufacturer Lanteris Space Systems in a deal valued at $800 million. The transaction will comprise $450 million in cash and $350 million in Intuitive Machines Class A common stock.

As of September 30, 2025, revenue of the combined entity exceeds $850 million with positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), and a backlog of $920 million.

For the third quarter, Intuitive Machines reported revenue of $52.4 million, a net loss of $10 million, and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $13.2 million. The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to remain in line with the third quarter.

"This strategic acquisition positions Intuitive Machines as a next generation space prime directly in the flow of multi-billion-dollar space programs," said Intuitive Machines CEO, Steve Altemus.

Intuitive Machines shares were down more than 3% in pre-market trading. The stock had closed at $11.58, down 2.93% on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.