Intuitive Investments Announces Leadership Change

October 23, 2024 — 02:09 am EDT

Intuitive Investments Group Plc (GB:IIG) has released an update.

Intuitive Investments Group Plc announces the departure of Julian Baines as Non-Executive Director, as he steps down to focus on his executive roles at other companies. Baines will assume the position of Executive Chairman at Renalytix plc, following his critical involvement in its recent fundraising efforts. The board expresses gratitude for his contributions, highlighting his impact on the company’s progress.

