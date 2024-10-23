Intuitive Investments Announces Leadership Change

Intuitive Investments Group Plc (GB:IIG) has released an update.

Intuitive Investments Group Plc announces the departure of Julian Baines as Non-Executive Director, as he steps down to focus on his executive roles at other companies. Baines will assume the position of Executive Chairman at Renalytix plc, following his critical involvement in its recent fundraising efforts. The board expresses gratitude for his contributions, highlighting his impact on the company’s progress.

For further insights into GB:IIG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.