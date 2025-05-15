Intuitive Announces Promotion of Dave Rosa to CEO, Gary Guthart Transitioning to Executive Chair

Intuitive announces Dave Rosa's promotion to CEO, with Gary Guthart transitioning to executive chair and Craig Barratt as lead independent director.

Intuitive, a leader in minimally invasive care and robotic-assisted surgery, has announced the promotion of President Dave Rosa to CEO, effective July 1, 2025. Current CEO Gary Guthart will transition to become the executive chair of the board, while Craig Barratt will take on the role of lead independent director. The board emphasized Rosa's significant contributions in shaping the company's strategy and product development, making him well-suited to lead Intuitive into its next growth phase. Rosa, who has been with the company since 1996, expressed his commitment to enhancing patient outcomes and access to care while lowering treatment costs. Guthart acknowledged the positive impact of his leadership over the past 15 years, and both he and Rosa are focused on ensuring a smooth leadership transition as Intuitive celebrates its 30th anniversary.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive (NASDAQ: ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today announced the promotion of President Dave Rosa to chief executive officer, effective July 1, 2025. At that time, current CEO Gary Guthart will become the executive chair of Intuitive’s board of directors, and current Board Chair Craig Barratt will become lead independent director. Guthart will work closely with Rosa to support a smooth transition and will remain with Intuitive in a senior advisory capacity.





“Dave’s appointment as CEO is the culmination of the Board’s thoughtful succession planning, reflecting his instrumental role in establishing our strategy, guiding the development of our product pipeline, and expanding the company’s global footprint. We are confident he’s the right leader to drive the company’s next chapter of growth,” said Intuitive Board Chair Craig Barratt.





“On behalf of Intuitive’s board, we thank Gary for his leadership of our company. We are fortunate that he will continue to play an important role as our next executive chair,” continued Barratt. “And, on behalf of our customers, we thank him for the role he has played in helping Intuitive pioneer advancements in robotic-assisted surgery that optimize care and deliver better patient outcomes.”





“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as Intuitive’s CEO for the past 15 years, working alongside our talented and dedicated employees as we seek to advance minimally invasive care for healthcare teams and their patients around the world. Together, we’ve developed products and services that have made a positive difference for care teams and millions of their patients,” said Guthart.





“Having worked closely with Dave for decades, I am confident that his patients-first focus and deep capability in guiding Intuitive’s strategy, our designs, our product and service quality, and our operational excellence make him uniquely qualified to lead our business forward,” said Guthart.





“Gary’s stewardship of Intuitive has had a significant impact on patients, clinicians, and hospitals. I thank him for his work and am honored to become the next Intuitive CEO,” said Rosa.





“We are at an exciting time with a significant opportunity to advance the work that customers care most about—the Quintuple Aim—improving patient outcomes, enhancing patient and care team experience, expanding patient access to care, and ultimately lowering the total cost to treat. I look forward to building on this work alongside the entire Intuitive team to deliver on these goals and drive value for all our stakeholders,” said Rosa.





A 29-year veteran with Intuitive, Rosa first joined the company as its ninth employee in March 1996. Since then, he has held leadership positions across the business, including engineering, clinical and product development, marketing, regulatory and quality affairs, and the commercial organization.





Among his achievements, Rosa founded Intuitive’s first clinical engineering and endoluminal groups, leading to the development and commercialization of the da Vinci SP (single port) robotic-assisted surgical system and Ion robotic bronchoscopy system. He also launched the company’s Future Forward group, which identifies and develops transformational new business opportunities.





Rosa assumed the role of executive vice president and chief business officer in 2019, transitioning to chief strategy and growth officer three years later. Rosa has served as Intuitive’s president since 2023 and became a member of the board of directors in 2024.





2025 marks Intuitive’s 30



th



year developing robotic-assisted technology with the goal of improving patient outcomes, improving patient and care team experience, increasing access to minimally invasive care, and lowering the total cost to treat. In Intuitive's first three decades, surgeons performed nearly 17 million da Vinci procedures, and nearly 90,000 surgeons have been trained to use Intuitive’s systems.







Contact: Peper Long, Intuitive







Global Public Affairs







corp.comm@intusurg.com









1-202-997-7373









About Intuitive







Intuitive (NASDAQ: ISRG), headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic surgery. Our technologies include the da Vinci surgical system and the Ion endoluminal system. By uniting advanced systems, progressive learning, and value-enhancing services, we help physicians and their teams optimize care delivery to support the best outcomes possible. At Intuitive, we envision a future of care that is less invasive and profoundly better, where disease is identified early and treated quickly, so that patients can get back to what matters most.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements which relate to expectations concerning matters that are not historical facts. Statements using words such as “estimates,” “projects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “can,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “targeted,” “potential,” and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of Intuitive’s management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or impacts on its operations, financial performance, and business position to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to research and development of products and services, manufacturing of products, obtaining of regulatory approvals, technical and other performance of products and services, and making products and services available to more patients and health care professionals. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of various important factors and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Intuitive, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, economic conditions in the geographic markets in which we operate, changes in governmental regulations, regulatory approval priorities, resources, and timelines, regulatory enforcement priorities, governmental investigations and civil litigation, and other factors discussed in Intuitive’s Annual Reports and other filings with relevant securities regulators.





Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and which are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including those risk factors identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in Intuitive’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Intuitive’s actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, and it undertakes no obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.