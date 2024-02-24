Intuit (XTRA:ITU) Price Target Increased by 10.76% to 643.03

The average one-year price target for Intuit (XTRA:ITU) has been revised to 643.03 / share. This is an increase of 10.76% from the prior estimate of 580.56 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 461.98 to a high of 748.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.77% from the latest reported closing price of 565.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuit. This is an increase of 161 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITU is 0.70%, an increase of 0.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.32% to 270,610K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,849K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,576K shares, representing a decrease of 17.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITU by 4.57% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,065K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,422K shares, representing a decrease of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITU by 2.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,283K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,297K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITU by 15.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,730K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,680K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITU by 15.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,553K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,422K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITU by 10.00% over the last quarter.

