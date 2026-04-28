Intuit vs. BILL Holdings: Which Fintech Stock is the Better Buy?

Intuit Inc. INTU and BILL Holdings BILL both operate in the fintech space, delivering digital financial tools for consumers and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). Intuit emphasizes tax and accounting software, while BILL Holdings focuses on an AI-powered financial operations platform.

Intuit leverages its broad ecosystem, including QuickBooks, TurboTax, Credit Karma and Mailchimp, to build a comprehensive platform for consumers, small businesses and professionals. Meanwhile, BILL Holdings offers AI-driven accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) automation for SMBs.

Let’s weigh the pros and cons of each to find out which stock deserves a spot in your portfolio

The Case for Intuit

Intuit’s AI and human intelligence platform are driving growth and delivering customer benefits, as highlighted in its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results. In the quarter, the company reported revenue growth of 17% year over year. This sustained momentum across the company bolsters confidence in achieving double-digit revenue growth and margin expansion for fiscal 2026.

Intuit’s Global Business Solutions segment is a key driver of its business ecosystem and mid-market product strategy. This segment's Online Ecosystem provides a seamless platform for accounting, payroll, payments and analytics. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Global Business Solutions revenues grew 18% to $3.2 billion, and Online Ecosystem revenues rose 21% to $2.5 billion. The company also reported total online payment volume growth of 29%, including Bill Pay, which shows it is not just a software vendor but increasingly a payments and cash-flow platform too.

Intuit's consumer segment continues to power strong performance. Consumer revenues increased 15% to $1.5 billion, driven by Credit Karma revenue growth of 23% to $616 million and TurboTax growth of 12% to $581 million. For fiscal 2026, management expects Consumer Group revenue growth of 8-9%, including TurboTax at 8%, Credit Karma at 10-13% and ProTax at 2-3%.

Intuit maintains a disciplined capital distribution strategy, committed to boosting shareholder value via consistent dividend hikes and share repurchases. The company has increased its dividend five times over the past five years with a 15.61% annualized growth rate. Supported by strong operating fundamentals, we expect dividends to remain sustainable in the future. It also repurchased $961 million of stock in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 and plans to significantly accelerate repurchases this year, reflecting strong business momentum.

The company’s performance is partly tied to the health of small businesses, lending conditions and consumer tax filing dynamics. The competitive landscape in tax preparation and enterprise accounting exerts pricing pressure. However, Intuit's AI-driven innovations, integrated ecosystem and market-leading brand loyalty position it to navigate these challenges effectively, sustaining its competitive edge and long-term growth trajectory.

The Case for BILL

BILL Holdings continues to solidify its position as a cornerstone of business payments, processing a robust $95 billion in total payment volume during the second quarter of fiscal 2026, a 13% year-over-year increase. The platform also handled 35 million transactions, surging 16%, which underscores its deepening integration into the daily financial workflows of SMBs. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company reported core revenue, comprising subscription and transaction fees, rising 17% to $375.1 million. The company expects fiscal 2026 core revenues to increase 15% to 16%, which suggests the business is still moving in the right direction.

BILL is showing that product expansion is deepening customer value. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Spend & Expense revenues grew 24% to $166 million, card-linked payment volume increased 25%, and the number of businesses using AP, AR, and Spend & Expense together grew 28% year over year. That matters because multiproduct customers tend to be stickier and generate higher revenue per account, giving BILL a stronger base for compounding growth.

BILL is using partnerships and product upgrades to widen its network effect. In March 2026, BILL Holdings announced a partnership with Rillet, the AI-powered ERP, to simplify financial operations for growing businesses and accounting firms. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company’s partners included more than 85 of the top 100 accounting firms and six of the top ten largest financial institutions for SMBs in the United States. On top of that, BILL’s April 2026 Supplier Payments Plus expansion added intelligent payment preferences and straight-through card processing that can help suppliers get paid up to about seven days faster.

However, BILL Holdings has its share of challenges. Challenging macroeconomic conditions and uncertainties, including inflation, currency exchange rates, supply chain and U.S. and foreign tariff rates, have impacted and are likely to continue to impact the company’s SMBs it serves. The company operates in the cloud-based software market, automating the financial back office, which is highly fragmented and competitive.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for INTU & BILL?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intuit’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS indicates a year-over-year rise of 12.46% and 14.89%, respectively. EPS estimates have been trending upward over the past two months.



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Meanwhile, the consensus estimate for BILL Holding’s 2026 sales and EPS implies a year-over-year increase of 11.85% and 5.88%, respectively. EPS estimates have been trending northward over the past two months.



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Valuation: INTU vs. BILL

From a valuation perspective, we note that Intuit shares are trading at a premium to BILL Holdings.

In terms of forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S), INTU stock is trading at 4.66X, above BILL, which is currently trading at 2.04X. However, both INTU and BILL stocks are currently trading below their one-year median of 8.48X and 2.84X, respectively.



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Price Performance: INTU vs. BILL

Over the past three months, shares of INTU and BILL, have both underperformed the S&P 500 composite.



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INTU vs. BILL: Which Stock is the Better Buy?

Even though both Intuit and BILL shares underperformed the S&P 500, they are well-positioned to benefit from the booming fintech sector. Intuit’s broader ecosystem, strong financials, and consistent earnings growth make it the stronger investment option for long-term investors.

Despite BILL’s growing customer and partner base and innovative offerings, the company’s macroeconomic uncertainties, including potential impacts from trade policies, remain a concern.

Currently, INTU and BILL carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.