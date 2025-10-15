Intuit Upgrades Mailchimp to Seize Holiday Season Opportunity

Intuit Inc. INTU recently announced that it has added new powerful features to Mailchimp to capitalize on the ensuing holiday season opportunity for retailers, aimed at delivering higher revenue growth.

The new Mailchimp will aid e-commerce marketers in attracting more customers through captivating omnichannel campaigns and measuring the revenue impact at every touchpoint for effective conversions.

The new innovative tools on Intuit’s Mailchimp include the following:

Smarter Shopify engagement can aid retailers in identifying audience behavior through their browsing activity and statuses for their segmentation and conversion into buyers, driving up revenues.

Global SMS with multi-audience control can help retailers across different countries to send SMS campaigns to potential customers with a single Mailchimp account. The multi-audience feature can aid in sending personalized messages to different customer segments.

Mailchimp’s new performance dashboard empowers marketers to assess how SMS and email work in unison to drive results and offer data-backed recommendations, which leads to higher conversions. Moreover, with Mailchimp Transactional SMS, retailers can send one-to-one text updates to customers for each step of their purchases, strengthening shopper relationships.

Advanced reporting includes features like audience analytics to identify contact sources and source performance with enhanced UI and growth tracking. Conversion insight tools provide insight into the sales funnel, and user behavior data to boost conversion. Blotout API integration offers cookieless tracking to restore visibility across the funnel.

New holiday-ready templates on Mailchimp can help retailers send appealing on-brand campaigns to customers in minutes.

Final Note on INTU’s Mailchimp

With the above innovative tools on the improved Mailchimp, Intuit can contribute to additional revenue generation for its customers through personalized insights with precision and by identifying the tangible business impact of omnichannel campaigns.

