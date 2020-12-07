Intuit Updates Q2, FY21 Financial Outlook

(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU), on Monday updated its second quarter and full year guidance after the maker of TurboTax closed the Credit Karma acquisition last week.

For the full fiscal year 2021, the company now expects revenues of $8.810 billion to $8.995 billion, growth of about 15 to 17 percent and adjusted earnings of $8.20 to $8.40 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $8.58 per share on revenues of $8.40 billion.

For the second quarter, the company expects revenues of $1.935 billion to $1.965 billion, growth of approximately 14 to 16 percent and adjusted earnings of $1.25 to $1.31 per share.

Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.33 per share on revenues of $1.84 billion.

In February, Intuit agreed to buy personal-finance portal Credit Karma for about $7 billion in cash and stock.

