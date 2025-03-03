Intuit Unusual Options Activity For March 03

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Intuit. Our analysis of options history for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 8% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $668,247, and 4 were calls, valued at $213,250.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $500.0 to $700.0 for Intuit during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuit's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuit's whale activity within a strike price range from $500.0 to $700.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuit 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $25.9 $25.8 $25.8 $590.00 $286.3K 93 114 INTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $42.1 $40.5 $42.0 $570.00 $155.6K 96 43 INTU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $10.6 $9.3 $9.95 $610.00 $99.1K 227 113 INTU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $27.1 $25.2 $26.2 $520.00 $65.5K 35 25 INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $42.6 $41.9 $42.6 $650.00 $46.8K 107 11

About Intuit

Intuit serves small and midsize businesses with accounting software QuickBooks and online marketing platform Mailchimp. The company also operates retail tax filing tool TurboTax, personal finance platform Credit Karma, and a suite of professional tax offerings for accountants. Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit enjoys a dominant market share for small business accounting and do-it-yourself tax filing in the US.

In light of the recent options history for Intuit, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Intuit Trading volume stands at 688,041, with INTU's price down by -0.92%, positioned at $608.17. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 80 days. What The Experts Say On Intuit

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $718.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Intuit, targeting a price of $726. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Perform rating on Intuit, maintaining a target price of $600. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Intuit with a target price of $714. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $785. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Intuit with a target price of $765.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Intuit, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.