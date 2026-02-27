Intuit Tops Q2 Earnings, Reaffirms FY26 Growth Outlook Amid AI Push

Intuit INTU reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $4.15, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66. The bottom line jumped 25% from the year-ago quarter.



The company delivered fiscal second-quarter 2026 revenues of $4.65 billion, up 17% year over year and ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.53 billion. The uptick implies continued demand across its small business and consumer ecosystems. The quarter demonstrates operating leverage within the model. Expense discipline and scale benefits across the platform contributed to margin expansion, while recurring revenue streams continued to provide stability.



CEO Sasan Goodarzi emphasized the company’s positioning at the intersection of AI and human expertise. Management highlighted progress toward “done-for-you” experiences and an AI-native ERP platform for mid-market customers.

Q2 Details of INTU

Global Business Solutions generated $3.2 billion in revenues, up 18% year over year. Excluding Mailchimp, Global Business Solutions revenue increased 21% year over year, and Online Ecosystem revenue grew 25% year over year. QuickBooks Online revenue rose approximately 24% year over year, supported by customer growth, pricing actions and mix improvements. The continued strength in the online ecosystem highlights the durability of Intuit’s subscription-based model.



The Consumer segment delivered $1.5 billion in revenues, up 15% year over year. Credit Karma revenue increased 23% year over year, while TurboTax grew 12% year over year. With tax season still underway during the quarter, these figures suggest steady engagement trends and reinforce the company’s diversified revenue base.



Non-GAAP operating income rose 23% year over year to $1.55 billion, outpacing top-line expansion and reflecting improved cost efficiency and scale benefits across the platform.

INTU’s Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

As of Jan. 31, 2026, Intuit reported approximately $3.0 billion in cash and investments, providing liquidity to fund operations and growth initiatives. Total debt stood at roughly $6.2 billion.



During the quarter, the company repurchased $961 million of stock and ended the period with $3.5 billion remaining under its existing authorization.

INTU’s Guidance and Forward Outlook

Intuit reiterated full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, projecting revenues between $20.997 billion and $21.186 billion, representing approximately 12% to 13% growth. Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be between $22.98 and $23.18, up 14% to 15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $23.13.



Looking ahead, Intuit expects Global Business Solutions revenue to grow about 14%–15% for fiscal 2026, with management noting that Mailchimp is anticipated to return to double-digit growth beyond this fiscal year; when excluding Mailchimp’s contribution, this implies continued healthy expansion within the core QuickBooks and Online Ecosystem offerings.



Within the Consumer segment, the company forecasts 8%–9% revenue growth, with TurboTax growth expected to be around 8%, Credit Karma is projected to grow in the range of 10%–13%, and ProTax is anticipated to increase between 2% and 3%.



Fiscal third-quarter guidance calls for roughly 10% revenue growth and non-GAAP EPS between $12.45 and $12.51. This is below the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal third quarter, which is currently pegged at $12.91.



The reaffirmation of full-year guidance signals confidence but also discipline, suggesting management is accounting for seasonal variability and macro considerations.

INTU’s Zacks Rank

Intuit carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Intuit Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Intuit Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Intuit Inc. Quote

Performance of Other Fintech Stocks

PayPal Holdings PYPL reported fourth-quarter 2025 non-GAAP EPS of $1.23, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29. However, the metric jumped 3.4% year over year. PayPal’s results reflected lower-than-expected growth in revenues. Its payment transactions per active account declined in the reported quarter.



However, PayPal witnessed an uptick in both total payment volume and revenues year over year, along with another quarter of single-digit growth in transaction margin dollars. Net revenues of $8.68 billion increased 3.7% year over year on a reported basis and 3% on a forex-neutral basis. The reported figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.77 billion.



BILL Holdings BILL reported earnings of 64 cents per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents. The figure increased from 56 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. BILL’s revenues of $414.7 million exceeded the consensus mark of $399.8 million and increased 14.4% year over year. This was driven by continued growth in subscription and transaction fees.



The quarter benefited from strong customer adoption and rising payment volumes. Core revenues, comprising subscription and transaction fees, remained the primary growth driver. However, float revenues, consisting of interest on funds held for customers, declined year over year. BILL’s management highlighted a focus on extending differentiation, driving efficiency and delivering long-term shareholder value.

