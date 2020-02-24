US Markets

Intuit to buy Credit Karma for $7.1 billion

Bharath Manjesh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

TurboTax maker Intuit said on Monday it would buy privately held personal finance portal Credit Karma in a cash-and-stock deal for about $7.1 billion.

The purchase price will be payable in equal portions of cash and Intuit stock, with the shares of Intuit being valued at about $299.73 per share, the company said.

