Intuit to buy Credit Karma for $7.1 billion

Feb 24 (Reuters) - TurboTax maker Intuit INTU.O said on Monday it would buy privately held personal finance portal Credit Karma in a cash-and-stock deal for about $7.1 billion.

The purchase price will be payable in equal portions of cash and Intuit stock, with the shares of Intuit being valued at about $299.73 per share, the company said.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.