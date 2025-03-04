Is Intuit Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Intuit Inc. (INTU), with a market cap of $171.6 billion, is a leading financial technology company that provides software solutions for accounting, tax preparation, and personal finance management. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Intuit is best known for its flagship products, including QuickBooks (accounting software for businesses), TurboTax (tax preparation software for individuals and small businesses), Credit Karma (consumer credit monitoring and financial recommendations), and Mailchimp (marketing automation platform).

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Intuit fits this criterion perfectly, exceeding the mark. Founded in 1983, Intuit has grown into a dominant player in the fintech space by leveraging AI-driven insights and cloud-based technology to streamline financial tasks for individuals, small businesses, and accountants. The company benefits from strong customer retention, a growing base of small businesses, and increasing adoption of its AI-driven financial management tools.

Despite this, Intuit’s stock has retreated 15.1% from its 52-week high of $714.78, recorded on Nov. 13. Over the past three months, INTU shares have slipped 5.5%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX), which declined 3.3% during the same period.

Zooming out, the stock has dipped 3.8% over the past six months, trailing SPX's 5.8% gain. On a 52-week basis, INTU has tumbled 9.8%, significantly lagging SPX’s 13.9% return.

Since late December, Intuit’s stock has remained below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, reinforcing a bearish trajectory.

Intuit's stock surged 1.5% after delivering strong second-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 25, surpassing analysts' billings forecasts as revenue grew 17% year over year to $4 billion. Growth was fueled by a 19% rise in its Global Business Solutions Group, driven by QuickBooks and Mailchimp, while Credit Karma revenue soared 36% on higher demand for credit cards and personal loans. Its non-GAAP operating income and EPS climbed 26%, exceeding expectations.

Intuit reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 guidance, projecting revenue between $18.16 billion and $18.35 billion, reflecting 12-13% growth. Non-GAAP operating income is forecasted at $7.24 billion-$7.32 billion, up 13-14%. The company anticipates non-GAAP diluted EPS of $19.16-$19.36, marking a 13-14% increase.

Its top rival, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), has outperformed INTU substantially, with shares of PLTR surging 234.6% over the past 52 weeks and 1734% over the past six months.

Despite INTU’s underperformance over the past year, analysts are highly upbeat, with a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" from 28 analysts. Its mean price target of $721.27 implies a potential upswing of 20% from the current market prices.

