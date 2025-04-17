Intuit Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $707.0, a high estimate of $785.00, and a low estimate of $600.00. A decline of 2.26% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Intuit's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| | Allan Verkhovski |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Outperform| $700.00|$600.00 | |Keith Weiss |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $720.00|$730.00 | |Scott Schneeberger |Oppenheimer |Lowers |Outperform | $642.00|$722.00 | |Brent Thill |Jefferies |Lowers |Buy | $735.00|$800.00 | |Mark Murphy |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $660.00|$640.00 | |Siti Panigrahi |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $765.00|$750.00 | | Allan Verkhovski |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Perform | $600.00|$700.00 | |Steven Enders |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $726.00|$760.00 | |Daniel Jester |BMO Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $714.00|$760.00 | |Keith Weiss |Morgan Stanley |Maintains |Overweight | $730.00|$730.00 | |Arvind Ramnani |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $785.00|$765.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Intuit. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Intuit compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Intuit's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Intuit's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Intuit

Intuit serves small and midsize businesses with accounting software QuickBooks and online marketing platform Mailchimp. The company also operates retail tax filing tool TurboTax, personal finance platform Credit Karma, and a suite of professional tax offerings for accountants. Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit enjoys a dominant market share for small business accounting and do-it-yourself tax filing in the US.

Intuit's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Intuit's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.04%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Intuit's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.88%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intuit's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intuit's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.45%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Intuit's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.38.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

