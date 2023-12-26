Intuit Shares have a Strong Tailwind

FXEmpire.com -

Intuit Shares are Surge with Inflows

Over the past year, INTU’s stock has jumped as volumes picked up. That’s indicative of healthy institutional support.

Each green bar signals unusually large volumes in INTU shares, pushing the stock higher:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Few stocks have charts this strong. Recent green bars suggest healthy demand. Now, let’s check the fundamental story.

Intuit Fundamental Analysis

Institutional support coupled with a healthy fundamental backdrop makes this company interesting. As you can see, INTU has had positive sales & earnings growth in recent years:

3-year sales growth rate (+23.5%)

3-year EPS growth rate (+6.9%)

Source: FactSet

Now it makes sense why the stock has been powering higher. INTU is an earnings powerhouse.

Marrying great fundamentals with our proprietary software has found some big winning stocks over the long-term.

Check this out. Intuit has been a top-rated stock at MAPsignals. That means the stock has had unusual buy pressure and growing fundamentals. We have a ranking process that showcases stocks like this on a weekly basis.

It’s made the rare Top 20 report many times. The blue bars below shows when INTU was a top pick:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Tracking unusual volumes reveals the power of money flows.

This is a trend that’s hard to fight.

Intuit Price Prediction

The INTU rally began months ago. Big Money buying in the shares is signaling to take notice. Given the historical gains in share price and strong fundamentals, this stock could be worth a spot in a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: the author holds a long position in INTU at the time of publication.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

