Intuit sees Q2 EPS $2.55-$2.61, consensus $3.25

Sees Q2 revenue $3.81B-$3.85B, consensus $3.88B. The company expects a single digit decline in Consumer Group revenue due to some promotional changes in retail channels largely related to its desktop offering. This only impacts revenue timing and does not impact overall unit or revenue expectations for fiscal year 2025. The company expects Global Business Solutions Group Desktop Ecosystem revenue to return to growth in the second quarter.

