INTU

Intuit Reports After the Close on 5/22 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day

May 13, 2025 — 12:30 pm EDT

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Intuit (NASD: INTU) INTU next earnings date is projected to be 5/22 after the close, with earnings estimates of $10.90/share on $7.56 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Intuit earnings history looks like this:

PeriodEarnings DateEarnings
Q2 20252/25/20253.320
Q1 202511/21/20242.500
Q4 20248/22/20241.990
Q3 20245/23/20249.880
Q2 20242/22/20242.630

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with equally impressive revenue growth:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Intuit has options available that expire May 23th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the INTU options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

Intuit's current dividend yield is 0.63%, with the following Intuit Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

