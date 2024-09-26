Intuit Reiterates Q1 & FY25 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) reiterated first-quarter and fiscal 2025 guidance, previously announced on Aug. 22, 2024. For the full fiscal year, the company expects: revenue of $18.160 billion to $18.347 billion, growth of approximately 12 to 13 percent; GAAP earnings per share of $12.34 to $12.54, growth of approximately 18 to 20 percent; and non-GAAP earnings per share of $19.16 to $19.36, growth of approximately 13 to 14 percent.

For the first quarter, which ends Oct. 31, the company expects: revenue growth of approximately 5 to 6 percent; GAAP earnings per share of $0.61 to $0.66; and non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.33 to $2.38. The company noted that its GAAP guidance for the first quarter reflects an expected $19 million restructuring charge that the company expects to incur in the first quarter related to the reorganization.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.