Intuit Reaffirms Q1 & Fiscal 2026 Guidance: Is It on Track to Deliver?

Intuit Inc. INTU reaffirmed its first-quarter and fiscal 2026 guidance at Investor Day, reflecting management’s confidence in sustained momentum. For fiscal year 2026, the company anticipates revenues of $20.997-$21.186 billion, implying 12-13% growth. GAAP EPS is expected at $15.49-$15.69, with non-GAAP EPS of $22.98-$23.18, driven by contributions from Global Business Solutions, TurboTax Live and Credit Karma.



The company has sharpened its strategy on three priorities: expanding done-for-you experiences, placing money at the center of customer solutions and scaling the mid-market opportunity through Intuit Enterprise Suite (“IES”). By combining proprietary data, AI and human expertise, Intuit aims to transition from a system of record to a system of intelligence. AI agents embedded into tax, payroll and cash flow demonstrate their intent to simplify complex tasks for customers.



Fiscal 2025 results lend credibility to this vision. Revenues rose 16%, with operating margins reaching 40%. TurboTax Live scaled to a $2 billion business, growing 47%. Mid-market revenues advanced 40% alongside rising contract values for IES. Meanwhile, the money portfolio processed $174 billion in payments, up 34%, and payroll revenues increased 25%. These outcomes highlight Intuit’s ability to harness AI and scale across segments.



However, challenges persist. Mailchimp and international businesses underperformed, restraining Global Business Solutions’ growth. Excluding Mailchimp, segment guidance strengthens to 15.5-16.5% compared with 14-15% overall, pointing to areas needing better execution.



The near-term, first-quarter fiscal 2026 guidance of 14-15% revenue growth and non-GAAP EPS of $3.05-$3.12 will gauge progress. With AI adoption driving efficiency across development, marketing and customer support, and opportunities in TurboTax Live and mid-market expansion, Intuit appears well-positioned, though sustained execution will be critical to meeting its long-term 20% growth aspiration.

What Are Other Fintech Players Guiding?

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, BILL Holdings BILL expects revenues between $385 million and $395 million, suggesting growth of 7-10% year over year. Non-GAAP EPS is projected between 49 and 52 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 51 cents. For fiscal 2026, BILL projects revenues in the range of $1.59-$1.63 billion, implying growth of 9-11% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings are expected between $2.00 and $2.20 per share. The consensus mark currently stands at $2.13.



Another Fintech player — PayPal PYPL — anticipates non-GAAP earnings between $5.15 and $5.30 per share for 2025, calling for 11-14% growth year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $5.23. The transaction margin dollar is expected between $15.35 billion and $15.5 billion, suggesting growth in the 5-6% range. For the third quarter of 2025, PayPal expects non-GAAP earnings between $1.18 and $1.22 per share. The consensus mark currently stands at $1.21. Transaction margin dollars are expected between $3.76 billion and $3.82 billion, suggesting growth in the 3-5% range for the current quarter.

INTU Stock’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Intuit have rallied 12.4% in the past six months but underperformed both the broader industry and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Intuit shares are expensive, as suggested by the Value Score of D. In terms of forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S), Intuit is currently trading at 8.78X, which is at a premium to the industry average of 8.60X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS has been revised upward over the past month.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Intuit carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.