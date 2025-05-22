Markets
INTU

Intuit Raises FY25 Guidance - Update

May 22, 2025 — 05:11 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting its third-quarter results on Thursday, Intuit Inc. (INTU) raised its guidance for the full fiscal year 2025.

The company now expects revenues of $18.723 billion to $18.760 billion, growth of approximately 15 percent, up from previous guidance for growth of approximately 12 to 13 percent.

GAAP operating income is now expected to be $4.898 billion to $4.918 billion, growth of approximately 35 percent, up from previous guidance for growth of approximately 28 to 30 percent.

Earnings per share of $13.19 to $13.24, growth of approximately 26 to 27 percent, up from previous guidance for growth of approximately 18 to 20 percent.

Adjusted earnings per share of $20.07 to $20.12, growth of approximately 18 to 19 percent, up from previous guidance for growth of approximately 13 to 14 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INTU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.