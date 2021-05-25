Markets
INTU

Intuit Raises FY21 Outlook; Q3 Profit Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Technology platform Intuit Inc. (INTU) on Tuesday raised its guidance for full year 2021. The company now expects earnings per share between $6.96 and $7.01 for full year 2021. Adjusted earnings per share are now expected between $9.32 and $9.37, up 19 percent from the previously announced outlook of $8.20 and $8.40 per share.

Full-year revenues are now expected between $9.36 billion and $9.40 billion, a 22 percent increase from the earlier announced $8.81 billion and $8.99 billion.

On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $8.49 per share on revenues of $9.06 billion for the year.

Sasan Goodarzi, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We had a strong quarter across the company, and as a result we are raising our full year guidance."

For the fourth quarter the company expects earnings per share of $0.78 and $0.83. Adjusted earnings per share are expected between $1.55 and $1.60. On average, 21 analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.34 per share in the quarter. The company also expects revenue growth of around 26-28 percent in the fourth quarter.

Intuit posted third-quarter net income of $1.46 billion or $5.30 per share, higher than $1.08 billion or $4.11 per share in the year-ago period.

Net income, excluding items, came in at $1.68 billion or $6.07 per share, compared to $1.18 billion or $4.49 per share in the same period last year. On average, 21 analysts expected the company to report earnings of $6.47 per share in the quarter. Analysts' estimates, usually exclude one-time items.

Revenues for the three-month period climbed 39 percent to $4.17 billion from $3.00 billion a year ago while analysts were looking for revenues of $4.41 billion for the period.

The stock ended Tuesday trading at $438.99, down $1.42 or 0.32% on the NYSE. In after-market trade, the stock is trading $442.50, up $3.51 or 0.80%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular